Aristica: My agents yet to seal deal with Hearts

Romanian football manager and former Aduana Stars coach, Ciaoba Aristica, says he is shocked at news of his appointment as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak last week when his agents are still on the negotiation table with leadership of the club.

Aristica, 45, in a Whatsapp chat with the Graphic Sports yesterday, noted that he sent applications to two football clubs, one in Ghana (Hearts of Oak) and another in China (a second division side) and had received positive response from the Ghanaian club but the deal had not been sealed as of yesterday.

“I don’t have news yet surprisingly. My agents are only talking and negotiating with the team and nothing is sure. I heard I am the new coach for Hearts but my agents there are still negotiating”.

“I am a professional coach and I like working with plans. I can’t say I am the coach when negotiation is not finished. If my agents give me news that the deal is done I will inform you and I will send you the details…I promise”, he added.

According to reports, Coach Aristica was one of three coaches shortlisted for the Hearts’ job after the club sieved through over 100 application letters and curriculum vitae of foreign coaches.

He made the final three together with former Medeama SC coach, Tom Strand and Montenegrin Milisav Bogdanovi, but news about his appointment broke last week which he said was rather a bombshell.

Aduana Stars re-appointed the Romanian trainer for a second spell last season after he first handled the team during the 2011/2012 season.

He guided the team to an impressive finish and were close to clinching their second major domestic title but lost their penultimate game against eventual winners, Wa All Stars.

He later parted ways with the Dormaa-based club to undertake a Pro license Certificate course.