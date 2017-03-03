Andre Ayew targets Chelsea scalp in London derby

Record £20.5million signing Ayew sprang from the bench to earn a point at Watford with only his second goal for the Hammers at the weekend.

Ghana deputy captain Andre Ayew will hit the accelerator after a stop-start beginning to his West Ham career – and Chelsea are next in his sights.

But after a season disrupted by a torn thigh muscle 35 minutes into his debut at Chelsea last August, and a month on international duty with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, Ayew says he is just about back to full throttle.

And with Michail Antonio suspended, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is tempted to pair Ayew up front with Andy Carroll against the runaway Premier League leaders next Monday night.

Ayew said of his equaliser at Vicarage Road: “For me it was important to score – it was my first game back after the African Cup of Nations, I will continue to work hard and hopefully I will score more goals to help the team.

“It has been frustrating but sometimes football is a game where you have to be patient and keep on believing in yourself.

“I am not far away from 100 per cent – I played every game for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations and showed I could cope with the pressure.

“Hopefully everyone will be fit for Chelsea and we can give the supporters some joy.”