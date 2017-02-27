Andre Ayew scores vital equaliser for West Ham United in draw with Watford

The striker pounced on 73 minutes to score the Hammers' 100th Premier League goal under Slaven Bilic, when the ball rolled into his path after Michail Antonio's strike had hit both posts.

Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew claimed a second-half equaliser to give West Ham United a deserved draw at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Watford took the lead with Troy Deeney's third-minute penalty but the visitors had the better of the chances thereafter, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes saving well to deny Jose Fonte.

The visitors held on for a point after playing the final four minutes with 10 men after Antonio was sent off for the first time in his professional career, Isaac Success missing a chance to claim the winner right at the end.

The result moves West Ham into ninth place, a point ahead of Stoke City who play on Sunday, while Watford are now in 12th.