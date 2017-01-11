All Stars play Al Ahli tomorrow

Premier League champions, Wa All Stars, will engage Sudanese League champions, Al Ahli, in an international friendly tomorrow in praparation for their CAF Champions League campaign.

The General Manager of the club, Seth Panwum, who led the delegation on the tour said the Sudanese side would cater for the trip per the agreement for the friendly.

Mr Panwum also said the team would stay in The Sudan for three days and travel to Dubai for a pre-season preparation before taking part in the Super Cup clash against Bechem United in Tamale on January 22, followed by the season-opening two-day gala in Kumasi.

"We are in the The Sudan to engage Al Ahli in a friendly match to prepare the club ahead of the new season", Mr Nyarko said, adding that "they invited us for the friendly and they agreed to take care of our expenses throughout our stay so we are not spending any money."