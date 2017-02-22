Aduana will maintain winning ways — Godfred Saka

Aduana Stars skipper, Godfred Saka, says they are confident of beating Bolga All Stars in today's Premier League clash at home to maintain their winning streak.

Aduana Stars won their first two league matches of the season after beating both Ashantigold and Elmina Sharks 1-0 apiece to top the log without conceding.

Saka explained that the club were focused on fighting hard to avoid an upset, believing the squad has what it takes to win convincingly today.

The 28-year-old defender, however, expects a tough challenge from the new entrants, who lost 1-3 to Ebusua Dwarfs in their opening game.

"We are confident of beating them at home in order to continue with our winning streak because it will boost our confidence," Saka told the Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday.

"The team is focused on preventing an upset against Bolga All Stars so we are not in to underate them and we believe we will come out victorious," he added.

Saka scored a controversial goal which turned out to be the winner for Aduana Stars against Elimina Sharks at Elmina last Sunday. But the right-back debunked assertions that the ball did not cross the goal line and, therefore, should have been disallowed.

He stressed that his goal was a clear one, which was endorsed by the assistant referee who was close to the action and must be regarded as such.