Aduana face Hearts test at Dormaa

Hearts were unable to win their first three league games against Inter Allies, Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs until last Sunday when they welcomed the CAF Champions League debutantes and defending GPL champions, Wa All Stars, back to the premiership with a 2-1 win.

Champion club, Accra Hearts of Oak will on Sunday seek to continue with their newly-found winning form at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro as they come face to face with in-form Aduana Stars in their fifth week match of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The performance of the Phobians has raised the hopes of many of their followers who are clamouring for more victories as the league wears on. This new belief by the fans of Hearts is expected to serve as a motivation for the likes of Patrick Razak, Sam Yeboah, Malik Akowuah and Thomas Abbey to work extra hard with their colleagues as they play at Dormaa.

But the task ahead for the Phobians is no mince meat as Aduana, who are currently leading the log have been a very hard nut to crack this season even when playing away from home. Their free flow football and their resilient defence are marshalled around experienced Godfred Saka, who confidently told the Graphic Sports that Aduana Stars were not under any pressure against Accra Hearts of Oak but rather ready for any challenge.

Saka was not also bothered about the competition posed by Kumasi Asante Kotoko as the second team on the log but expressed optimism that Aduana Stars were on course.

The cohesion in the Aduana midfield where the likes of Richard Mpong operate, could offer enough ammunitions for predator Nathaniel Asamoah in attack, and this could be problematic for Hearts’ central defensive pair of Vincent Atingah and Inusah Musah, who had a great game against All Stars last Sunday.

Two years ago at the Nana Agyeman Badu park, Hearts managed to spoil the party of the Dormaa boys when they won 0-1 but Aduana came back strongly a year later and also won by a lone goal against Hearts at the same venue. The two teams again played a goalless drawn game last year at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competitiveness that arises anytime these two teams clash is, therefore, expected to rear its head at Dormaa-Ahenkro on Sunday, but coach Yusif Abubakar and his boys will not be mere pushovers and it is up to Hearts’ Scottish coach Frank Nuttall, together with the fans and his boys, to invoke the “Never Say Die” spirit in Dormaa-Ahenkro if they are to secure at least a point against Aduana.

With their historic 1-1 feat at Wa last Wednesday against Wa All Stars, new entrants Elmina Sharks will make a stopover at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi and engage second-placed Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko in yet another tricky encounter. Kotoko seem to have found the antidote to their unimpressive performance in their first three games, but with the Obuasi victory over Ashgold, the Kum Apem boys are still in the winning spirit and Elmina Sharks must brace themselves for a very difficult match.

The other fixtures will have Chelsea welcoming Ashgold to the Goden City park, Bechem United hosting Liberty Professionals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park, while Tema Youth, who lost at Elmina last Sunday, travel to the Tamale Utrecht Academy park to play against Bolga All Stars.

Coach Godwin Attram’s Great Olympics will trek to Sogakope to try and salvage a point against WAFA, with Medeama, who have always been a thorn in the flesh of Ebusua Dwarfs, visiting the Cape Coast Stadium to face off with Dwarfs.

Wa All Stars, who are yet to win a match after their return from international duty, will also welcome Inter Allies to the Wa Stadium.