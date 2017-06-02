Minutes after being sworn into office for a second four-year term together with his lieutenants by Mr Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General in charge of technical of the National Sports Authority (NSA), the legal practitioner expressed hope that Ghana boxing would witness a resounding revival ever witnessed in the annals of this country.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Peter Raymond Zwennes, says he would marshal his new team of executive to create a new paradigm shift for Ghana boxing.

"There would be a new approach, a new way of doing things, Ghana boxing will have a story to tell future generations," he stated.

The one-day congress held last Wednesday at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch in Accra, also saw veteran boxing financier cum manager and promoter, Henry Manly Spain, beat another veteran, Rabon Dodoo, by 18 votes to become the new first vice President of the association.Four new executive members who were elected namely Alhaji

Four new executive members who were elected namely Alhaji Muritela Tofik, Isaac Quarcoo Acquaye, Alhaji Mushud Zeid and Lawrence Carl Loko were also sworn into office.At one of the most important occasions for the pugilistic fraternity, all — including boxers, former national and world champions, current champions and fighters of the sport — were duly represented.

At one of the most important occasions for the pugilistic fraternity, all — including boxers, former national and world champions, current champions and fighters of the sport — were duly represented.Earlier, the

Earlier, the congress introduced a suggested green book of constitutional amendments which was accepted by all except one.There was

There was a disagreement of the required age a boxer could become professional and obtain a licence. While some wanted 16 others rooted for 18.

The issue was suspended for further deliberations. The congress also saw the thorough reading and acceptance of the constitution.