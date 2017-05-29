Mr Zwennes, who is seeking re-election as GBA boss, spoke of his regrets for failing to meet the boxing fraternity’s high expectation of him during his stewardship.

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) president Peter Zwennes has told the Graphic Sports that he remains the best man to lead the transformation of Ghana boxing in spite of his inability to put in place any tangible project for the sport.

“I feet targets have not been met and expectations, as well as sponsorships not being realised,“ he told this paper in an exclusive interview in Accra last Friday.

According to the GBA president, his gut feelings told him he should walk away and let someone else come in but dreaded the possibility of the sport playing into the hands of some misfits and unqualified persons.

Mr Zwennes is running unopposed for the much-anticipated congress slated for Wednesday at the Accra Stadium and looks destined to retain his position.

He blamed the nation’s overbearing focus on football for his failure to leverage for sponsorship for the sport. His other shortcoming, he admitted, was his inability to replicate the now defunct boxing league which was organised in the country some years ago to unearth and hone the skills of young amateur boxers.

But boxing manager, promoter and owner of the Seconds-Out Boxing Gym assured the Graphic Sports that r things would be done differently if his mandate is renewed.

“I have decided to engage knowledgeable people in the field of sponsorship, held meetings with some notable stakeholders on the basis of which we would push the much needed strategic plan for sponsorship and funds for the sport,” he stated.

He pledged to re-constitute committees of which the GBA’s Technical Director and the chairman of the Promotions Committee would be pivotal in addressing previous anomalies which had militated against the discipline.

He stated that during his four-year tenure, he organised regional outreach programmes and ensured the progress of the game in the regions, citing the Central and Western regions in particular as areas sport had become very vibrant.