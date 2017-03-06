Ekpo to fight German for world title

Ekpo, 34, who has fought 33 times and lost two, is under the management of Landmark Promotions and trains at the Attoh Quarshie Gym under the tutelage of Coach Akai Nettey at Bukom.

Ghana-based Nigerian boxer, Isaac Ekpo, will mount the ring on Saturday, March 25 for his first world title shot as he comes up against hard-hitting German, Tyron Zeuge, in their WBA super-middleweight clash at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Brandenburg in Germany.

The man, known as the “Grenade”, is ranked third in the world in his division.

When the Graphic Sports visited him yesterday at his gym, he promised to kayo the German machine in the 11th round.

“I am well prepared for him, I will leave no stone unturned to ensure victory, I will appeal to my fans in Ghana and Nigeria to pray for me and rally around me”, he stated.

He was seen hitting mitts, skipping ropes and punching bag,s while jogging along at the seaside. The boxer was later spotted slugging it out against other sparring partners.

Coach Akai Nettey told this paper that his charge was much more prepared than ever and added that the German had beaten more than he could chew.

His manager and CEO of Landmark Promotions, Anthony Kermah, also told the Graphic Sports, Ekpo was sparring well and looked fit for the task ahead.

He was grateful to Don King Promotions for aiding in securing this mouth-watering bout, adding that Isaac was about to capture his childhood dream of becoming a world champion.

On the other hand, the German-born Zeuge is unbeaten in 19 bouts and has only drawn once. Ekpo becomes his mandatory challenger and, therefore, his first defence since annexing the title.

The 24-year-old orthodox boxer is expected to give the Nigerian the fight of his life in his backyard where he is expected to pull home support.

Zeuge holds the bragging rights as the defending champion since 2016.