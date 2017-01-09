Dogboe apologises to Lokko

Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe, has apologised to Carl Lokko, coach of world title challenger, Richard Oblitey Commey, over comments he made regarding Commey’s two losses in 2016.

Dogboe Snr, who lamented why Commey failed in his bid to become the IBF world title champion against Robert Easter Jnr and against Denis Shafikov in Russia three months later, called for Commey to change his technical team if he wanted to be champion.

They were comments which were not taken kindly by Team Commey, whose UK-based management, Streetwise Promotions, headed by Michael Amoo-Bediako sharply reacted to by condemning Dogboe and expressing confidence in Coach Lokko.

But in his statement of apology, Paul Dogboe said he had no bad intentions and only meant to help the boxer and Ghana boxing in general and was sorry if it was misconstrued.

“Yes I said it but it wasn’t personal, it was a question that was asked about Richie Commey. I don’t even remember the question but I remember saying something about his technical deficiencies, but trust me it wasn’t something personal,” Dogboe explained.