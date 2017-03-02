Boxing: Quaye, Quartey to clash at Independence celebration

The 12-round contest between undefeated former amateur champion, Quaye, and Quartey headlines a number of bouts lined up at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

A cheque for $1,000 will be up for grabs when two of the nation’s most promising young pugilists, Robert Quaye and hard-hitting Abdul Quartey, clash in a light-welterweight bout on March 17, to mark Ghana's Independence celebration.

At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, both boxers promised to emerge victorious on the night, with 20-year-old Quaye (alias the Stopper), who has a ring record of 14 wins in 14 bouts since turning professional in 2013, saying he would teach his opponent a boxing lesson.

Similarly, 20-year-old Quartey, who turned pro three years ago, was confident he would win the fight to improve his ring record which currently stands at 13 wins from 15 bouts.

The night will also witness some thrilling undercards which will see Patrick Okine facing off with Michael Ansah in a 10-round national lightweight eliminator.

Prince Dzanie will fight Nigerian Yaqub Kareem in an international bantamweight contest, followed by a 12-round WBO Africa cruiserweight championship bout between Olanrewaju Durodola of Nigeria and Mussa Ajibu of Mali.

Organisers Box Office Promotions, ETC Polska Promotions in collaboration with the government of Ghana, announced that an amateur boxing tournament will be held at the same venue on March 4 and opened to children as part of moves to promote the sport among the youth.