Boxing legend Azumah Nelson to receive Ghana@60 torch from Akufo-Addo today

The world boxing Hall of famer, Azumah will be the first Ghanaian to bear the torch after it is used to light the perpetual flame by President Akufo-Addo.

Boxing legend, Azumah Nelson will receive a torch from President Akufo-Addo as part of today's 60th Independence Day celebrations at the Black Star Square.

The torch will then embark on a relay throughout the 10 regions of Ghana and return to its starting point on March 6, 2018.

Chiefs, opinion leaders, local celebrities and Ghanaians from all walks of life are expected to be part of this relay.

The spokesman for the Ghana@60 planning committee, Jefferson Sackey told Joy FM in an interview on Monday that the torch will first be received by Nelson and later handed to the Ga Traditional Council as it embarks on a nationwide relay after the parade.

"The torch will be given to one significant Ghanaian, in fact Ghanaian super boxer or should I say superstar Professor Azumah Nelson is the one who is going to bear the very first independence anniversary torch."

Azumah Nelson nicknamed The Professor is a symbol of Ghanaian excellence having won three world titles and ruled the featherweight division for an extended period during his 47 fight career.

Background of Azumah Nelson

Azumah Nelson (born 19 July 1958) is a Ghanaian former professional boxer. Widely considered the greatest African boxer of all time, he held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice.

Nelson had a stellar amateur career, competing at the 1978 All-Africa Games and 1978 Commonwealth Games where he won gold medals in the Featherweight class, and compiling an Amateur Record of 50–2.