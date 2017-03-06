Bastie Samir dares Bukom Banku to a fight

The 30-year-old, who resides in Las Vegas and made his entry into the country recently, challenged the undefeated Bukom-based boxer to fight him or stop boasting around.

Super-middleweight fighter, Bastie Samir, has once again thrwn a challenge to fellow boxer, Briamah Kamoko, alias, Bukom Banku, to fight him or shut up.

“I have already called on Banku to fight me, but he seems to be running away. I want him to stop bragging and face me in the ring if he is a man worth his salt”, Samir noted.

Samir, who together with younger brother Issah Samir, also a pugilist, have become known in Ghanaian boxing circles as the Samir brothers, told a gathering at the Bukom Boxing Arena last week that he was ready for Banku anytime anyday.

The boxer, who remains undefeated with 16 professional bouts, including a draw, believed he would kayo Banku, 39, in a matter of few rounds.

He expressed the hope that Banku and his managers would come to the table to arrange the bout soonest to give the fans what they had always wanted.