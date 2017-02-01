Weightlifting: Amoah to train in US

The Executive Board of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) is funding a four-month training programme to enable a member of the Black Cranes, Christian Amoah, to train at the Kinesiology and Health Science Department of the Louisiana State University (LSUS) in Shreveport.

The move, which was initiated by the head coach of the Black Cranes, Prof. Kyle Pierce, will give Amoah the opportunity to train with some world class weightlifters in the United States under the guidance of Prof. Pierce who is the Director of the United States Weightlifting Development Centre located on the campus of the LSUS.

Amoah, who has since left Accra for the US, is expected back home on April 30, 2017.

An elated Amoah told the Graphic Sports that he was hopeful of achieving his goals through determination and hard work.

Born on July 25, 1999, the Commomwealth gold medalist is a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) holder. He became a member of the GWF in 2013 and participated in the Nanjing Youth Olympic Qualifier (Tunisia - 2014) where he placed fifth in the 77 kg category.

Amoah also won three silver medals in the same category at the African Youth Games (Botswana 2014) and was a member of Ghana’s weightlifting team for the All Africa Games (Congo 2015) where he placed sixth in the 85 kg category and also competed in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championship in USA in 2015.

Amoah was also part of the Black Cranes team which qualified to the Rio Games at the African Rio Olympic Qualifier (Cameroun 2016) and placed fifth in the 85kg and went further to win gold at the IWF Youth World Championship and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia, last year.

He has been nominated by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for the Male Weightlifter of the Year 2016 award.