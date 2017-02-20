Shooting federation steps up support drive

The Ghana Shooting Sports Federation (GSSF) has sought to embark on a support drive for the sport ahead of the 2018 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The initiative which would be known as "Friends of the Ghana Olympic Shooting Team" is expected to widen the scope of shooting as a sporting discipline, as well as make the sport more appealling across the country.

The president of the GSSF, Cillian Walsh, told the Graphic Sports that the federation was keen on mapping out strategies, programmes and competitions which would prepare the shooting athletes for the qualification rounds on the road to the Tokyo 2018 Olympics.

He said individuals and corporate institutions would be given the opportunity to come on board and support the national shooting team.

In a related development, a statement signed by Mr Walsh, said the shooting federation, "strongly believes that giving people and institutions an opportunity to support young athletes builds relationships and bonds.”

This process, according to the statement, “does not only help the athletes in their performances but also promotes different ways of supporting all sporting disciplines in Ghana".

The GSSF, however, appealed to the public to support the sport to be able to make an impact at the next Olympic Games.