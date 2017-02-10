So who do we hold accountable for the ‘missing’ state vehicles?

It appears as a nation we have engaged the self-distruct mode once again. The distasteful blame game on the whereabouts of some 200 or so state vehicles tells clearly someone has been sleeping on the job.

The present administration says it cannot trace those vehicles and blames the former administration. The former administration says its accuser is telling a lie because all the vehicles were handed over. Meanwhile the Administrator-General of the Presidential Estates Unit who should be telling us where the vehicles are is rather calling for due diligence in locating the vehicles. Between these actors, who should we hold accountable?

