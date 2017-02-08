Custom Search
09
Thu, Feb

Do you agree tax cuts should be postponed?

The government insists taxes are too high and must be reduced. Indeed the promise featured consistently in the 2016 electioneering campaigns. However Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta believes the tax cuts cannot be immediate. Do you agree with him? Take our simple "YES" or "NO" poll. If you have more than just a "YES" or "NO" response, please Whatsapp your response to 05016530092. A selection of some of the most interesting responses will be published online or in our newspapers.

 

Graphic Online Polls

Do you agree tax cuts should be postponed?

Graphic Online Polls

Do you agree tax cuts should be postponed?

Other Stories on Graphic Online