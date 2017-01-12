“Your efforts shall fall flat” – Lordina tells Mahama’s critics

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has hit back at persons criticising her husband and former President, John Dramani Mahama upon his request to keep a state bungalow as part of his retirement packages.

Describing her husband as “a man of integrity and principle”, Mrs Mahama wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that all attempts by his critics to portray him negatively would not succeed.

“This too shall pass.Their efforts shall fall flat because you are a man of integrity & principle.They shall be put to shame by #MahamaLegacy,” she tweeted.

President Mahama on Wednesday withdrew his request to keep the state bungalow in which he resided at No.3 Prestige Link, Cantoments following several criticisms by sections of the public.

In a one page letter signed by himself to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the former president also withdrew his request to use Bungalow No.6, 3rd Avenue at Ridge as his office.

Mr Mahama’s request to keep the bungalows contravened approved recommendations set by the Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh Committee on Emoluments and Conditions of Service for Article 71 office holders.

The committee which was set up by the former president recommended that the former president be paid 40 per cent of his monthly salary as rent allowance.