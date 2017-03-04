Wontumi, Amoako Tuffour, six others honoured

A youth group known as the Concerned Youth of New Patriotic Party (NPP) for 2017 has presented mementoes and citations to honour eight members of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti Region for their contribution to the party’s victory in the 2016 general election.

The eight are the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi); a member of the NPP, Dr Amoako Tuffour; a member of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Mr Borris Baidoo, popularly known as ‘Borris B.'

Three Members of Parliament who were honoured were Dr S.K. Nuamah (Kwadaso Constituency), Francisca Oteng Mensah (Kwabre East Constituency) and Mavis Nkansa Boadu (Afigya Sekyere East).

Other members of the NPP in the region who were honoured were Mr Ernest Gyamfi and Adwoa Dokuaa.

At the Excellence Awards ceremony in Kumasi last Sunday night, the Ashanti Regional President of the Concerned Youth, Mr Nicholas Oduro, said the awardees had really fought hard in the run-up to the December 2016 general election.

He said everybody in the NPP who helped make the party win the elections deserved awards, but the group could only honour a few of them.

He said the eight, together with others, had contributed in kind and cash to make the party what it is.

He recalled that most of the awardees had made similar contributions in the 2008 and 2012 elections, though the party failed to win those elections.

“We are by this Excellence Awards Night, acknowledging the hard work and determination of these awardees towards the victory of our party, especially in the last general election. Words alone could not have measured the extent to which these gallant men and women had fought for the party but tokens of citations and mementoes are better manifestations of gratitude,” he stated.

The awards ceremony was chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, while the Agric Nzemahene, Nana Nkansa Boadu Ayeboafo, was the special guest.

Sense of purpose

Dr Amoako Tuffour, on behalf of the eight awardees, expressed appreciation to the organisers of the Excellence Awards and called for a sense of purpose among party members, especially the youth.

He noted that there was a lot of backbiting within the NPP but just as party members did not allow themselves to be ruined by internal antagonism, so should all members brace themselves for a sense of purpose.

The purpose of the party, he said, was for all members to become one and work solidly behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team to meet the expectation of Ghanaians.

He also called on businessmen in the party to put themselves into different groups to develop business proposals and embark on research in the different sectors of the economy to support the various ministries to deliver to expectation.

He, however, asked for enough prayers for the NPP administration to be able to neutralise the machination of the largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress against the NPP government.