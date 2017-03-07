In a radio interview on Adom FM, Mr Sackey said the President first wore the anniversary cloth when he attended the premiering of the Independence struggle documentary and therefore his decision to wear the smock was not deliberate.

The Spokesperson for the [email protected] planning committee, Mr Jefferson Sackey has responded to queries on why President Akufo-Addo did not wear the [email protected] anniversary cloth at Monday's colourful parade at the Independence Square.

“President Akufo-Addo’s decision not to wear the [email protected] cloth was not deliberate. The anniversary is a year-long celebration and not a one day event and I know that subsequently, our President would definitely be in the [email protected] cloth for all to see."

“Even when former President Nkrumah was declaring Ghana as an independent country, he wore a traditional smock just to show how Ghanaian he was,” he said.

There has been discussions with some questioning why the President, his wife, Rebecca as well as the Vice President and his wife did not wear the anniversary cloth.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Sackey urged Ghanaians to keep calm since there would be several opportunities for the President and his members to put on the cloth.

Justices Jones Dotse and William Atuguba (R), Justices of the Supreme Court at Monday's Independence parade.

Former President John Rawlings arriving at the parade.

Former President John Dramani Mahama arriving at the event in the company of Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff.