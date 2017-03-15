He has insisted he will not relent on his quest to demand good governance and accountability for all Ghanaians and has been putting out a number of social media posts registering his distaste for the recent happenings among NPP folks.

Also known as Kwame Asare, A-Plus was one of the leading musicians who spearheaded the NPP’s campaign for power in 2016 but he argues that recent happenings in the party over scramble for appointments does not represent what he campaigned for.

The scramble for political appointments by functionaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were indicative that the party will be in power for only four years, that is what hiplife musician turned activist, Kwame A-Plus thinks.

To him it was worrying how some groups, NPP faithfuls have been complaining and chastising the leadership of the party on why their people have not been appointed to top positions in government.

For instance he posted on Facebook on Tuesday: “From what I’m seeing the NPP will be in power for only 4 years. Members of the party know this very well. That is why they are fighting over positions. If you know or believe your party will be in power for 8 years or more why will you fight, complain, and insult each other over positions in just the first year? Today press conference here. Tomorrow this group say this, another group say that. …"

A- Plus was a staunch campaigner for the NPP on social media and other platforms and was seen and heard vigorously making a case for the party and Nana Akufo-Addo. He also released a song titled Aben Be Bom for the cause.

He has said his activism was for the good of Ghanaians and he was not expecting anything back by way of financial reward or political appointment.

When he spoke on Accra based radio station Okay FM on Wednesday morning, he said he was of the hope that the NPP would rule for 12 years but it looks like many of the supporters do not have similar hopes and argued that there was the need for the NPP to understand that not all members could be offered appointments.

Personally, he said Mark Okraku Mantey for instance, did not put in more effort in the campaign than he [A-Plus] did, even though he has been overlooked and Mantey has been appointed to the Creative Arts Council, he has no qualms with that because the Minister, who is vested with the appointing power thinks Mantey was the right person for the job and he agrees Mantey was better than him for the position.

He argued that the fact that people were involved in the campaign does not mean they should automatically be offered appointments.

He said Nana Addo won with over a million votes and there was no way the million people could be offered appointments, rather, he urged party folks to hold on for the economy run well, so that their various businesses would blossom and bring monies into their pockets.

Besides, he said once the party would be in power for 12 years, there would be opportunity for everyone.

A-Plus said for instance a friend who wanted to contest in a parliamentary primary shelved his intention because he thought the incumbent MP had been there for only one term and there was no need to create upheavals with his contest, and that was the example all other party members need to emulate since they were mounting an unnecessary pressure on President Akufo-Addo.

