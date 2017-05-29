The journalist had called him for a reaction to what Hilda Addo, a former MP for Kwadaso had said about Dr Akoto.

It is not clear when the audio was recorded, but it has surfaced on social media and trending.

This audio recording circulating on social media has a voice believed to be that of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in Kumasi, and currently the Minister of Food and Agriculture, expressing anger over the line of questioning by a journalist.

Hilda Addo, a fierce opponent of Dr Akoto, himself also a former MP for Kwadaso was said to have alluded to Dr Akoto as “incompetent” and so the journalist had called for a reaction.

But Dr Akoto interjected and heavily criticised the journalist for repeating the word ‘incompetent.’

He argued that the use of the word, ‘incompetent,’ was "disrespectful."

On social media, there is a suggestion the audio was recorded long before Dr Akoto became a Minister of State, raising concerns on why it was trending now.

But others are of the opinion that the time it was recorded was immaterial, because the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira used the word “incompetent” a number of times during the 2016 campaign to describe former President John Mahama’s administration.

Listen to the audio below

