“The NPP Loyal Ladies strongly believe in the competence, commitment and capabilities of the current administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” the group stated.

A group associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), NPP Loyal Ladies, has expressed confidence in the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to deliver.

In a statement to mark the group’s first anniversary, the Loyal Ladies said: “We believe that the President has the welfare of Ghanaians at heart and will work assiduously with his team to ensure socio-economic prosperity for all.”

In a statement co-signed by Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and Martha Kodua, the group also extended its thanks to the Ghanaian people for rallying behind them since its inception – particularly during the 2016 electioneering period – and showing massive support and commitment to the beliefs, ideologies, vision and welfare of the group.

According to the group, the support and subsequent victory of the NPP at the December polls showed the extent to which the country believed in the philosophy of the group and the NPP in general, as well as the principle of multi-party democracy.

“The group would like to say, without any equivocation, that it deeply appreciates the unflinching support of the Ghanaian people,” it stated.

The Loyal Ladies, in their statement, said the commitment and support of hundreds of thousands of their members across the country had been the cornerstone of the NPP’s victory at the 2016 polls.

“We would like to assure our members that our quest has not ended and that we will continue to work together even as the party has won power to help put the country and the good people of Ghana on the path of economic prosperity,” the statement added.

This, the group pointed out, was based on its conviction that it was only through teamwork and collective efforts of members of the group that the change which Ghanaians voted for could be realised.

Espousing its firm belief in the role of women and the youth in bringing about social change, the Loyal NPP Ladies gave an assurance of nationwide mobilisation of women and marginalised groups to be engaged in skills training activities in order to empower them for their socio-economic growth and development.

The statement said through this, the group could contribute their widow’s mite to the development of the country.