Volta North NPP not happy with appointments

The Volta north constituency executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have appealed to President Akufo-Addo to appoint a minister from their constituency

Many people from the Volta Region have expressed varied sentiments about the President’s ministerial nominees. While some are expecting more nominees to be named from the region others have lauded the President for appointing at least two people from the region namely Mr John Peter Amewu for the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Krachi East Constituency Organiser, Mr Abubakar Salifu, said there were many competent people from Volta north who should be included in the ministerial list.

He said, “the President is aware we have a lot of people from the Volta north. He knows them very well and knows what they can do. Our plea is for him to take the Volta north into consideration in his appointment”

In a press release, the Volta north NPP executive members indicated that the government had overlooked the people from Volta north in his appointments even though the Volta north had been faithful towards the party.

The statement said, “We consider this unfair and would like to bring this to the attention of the President and our dear party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Already, the party’s grassroots in Volta north are beginning to get agitated about the situation. People are asking if history will be repeated.”

“The Volta north has always remained faithful to the Danquah-Busia political tradition, but unfortunately we have not been rewarded accordingly anytime the tradition got the opportunity to form government. We are often forgotten when it comes to major ministerial appointments. We would like to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the President, the NPP and the general public to some historical facts to buttress our point.”

The party executive members are, therefore, charging the rank and file of the party and the President to take their suggestion into consideration.