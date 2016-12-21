Unite behind President-elect to fight poverty — Twumasi

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, has called on Ghanaians to unite behind the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to push through his government’s development agenda to overcome poverty and other national challenges.

He also advised Ghanaians to give the necessary support and show goodwill to the new political administration.

Mr Twumasi made the call at a ceremony held by the Spiritan University College branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP to honour him for his role in the party’s electoral victory in the Ejisu Constituency.

The party won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency by 84.48 per cent and Mr Twumasi, popularly known as ‘NTK’, was very instrumental in that.

In recognition of Mr Twumasi’s vital contribution to that victory, TESCON, together with the NPP Youth Wing in the constituency, presented him with a citation.

Responding to the honour bestowed on him, Mr Twumasi encouraged the public to find space to contribute towards building a society that would work for all.

He used the occasion to counsel the jubilant supporters not to engage in acts of provocation against their political opponents as they celebrated the resounding victory of the party.

He reminded them to get right with the law to prevent needless confusion and safeguard the peace of the country.

The citation, read by Franklin Boadi-Tuffour, the TESCON branch President, applauded Mr Twumasi for his extraordinary dedication to the cause of the party.

It described Mr Twumasi, a member of the constituency election campaign team, as an “invaluable asset” to the NPP and said the youth would continue to be inspired by his passion for victory. — GNA