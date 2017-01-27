UFP lauds Mahama for peace in the country

The founder and national chairman of United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng (also known as ‘Gyataba’), has applauded former President John Dramani Mahama for his role in maintaining peace in the country.

In recognition of that role, he has dedicated a platinum award to celebrate him as one of the best youngest national chairpersons of a political party in Ghana and in Africa to Mr Mahama.

“He deserves great applause and I dedicate this to his honour,” he stated. “Let’s look at the post-election situation in The Gambia. If Ghana has got this far, there is no argument that former President John Dramani Mahama is part of this peace. He conducted himself in a decorous manner and placed Ghana on a high pedestal in the comity of nations.”

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after receiving his certificate and citation at the awards ceremony in Kumasi, Gyataba said though he owed the organisers of the ceremony a gratitude, he could not wait to dedicate his award to the honour of former President John Dramani Mahama.

He recalled that while the entire country was waiting for the Electoral Commission to declare the winner of the 2016 presidential election, the then president and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) conceded defeat.

He said Mr Mahama’s posture helped to consolidate the peaceful atmosphere Ghana was yearning for and saved the country from possible political mishap.

Nana Agyenim Boateng joined the Brong Ahafo Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Mr Thomas Nsowah-Adjei, who is also the Chief of Atomfuorso with the stool name Nana Ekye Nsowah-Adjei, and 25 others to receive separate platinum awards from Bombisco Multimedia, a media organisation.

A portion of the citation read: “Contingent purely on meritorious grounds, the aforementioned internationally recognised and esteemed multimedia organisation deems it extremely expedient to confer on you this exceptionally exclusive award laureate for your impressively dedicated services to Ghana.”

He also congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on the opportunity Ghana had given them and advised other opposition parties to engage in decent political discourse as they prepared for the 2020 general election.