Too early to judge Akufo-Addo – Hassan Ayariga

He has suggested that Ghanaians should allow the President time to lead the nation and added that the President proved his opponents wrong when he acceded to the presidency after they had doubted his capabilities.

The Founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has stated that it is too early for Ghanaians to judge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s performance.

Speaking on Abusua FM, an adverse critic of the then flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that it was wrong for Ghanaians to judge the President after a few months in office.

He opined that the government should be given time to execute its promised policies.

He described the NPP as business-oriented people who could change the fortunes of the economy if they put their heads together. ‘We all said they were not going to be in government, now they are in government. I particularly said Nana Akufo-Addo could not be President, now he is President. It means Ghanaians have taken their own decisions. Let's give them the benefit of the doubt, give them some time and see what they can do. Let us not rush them. When a government is in power, give it the opportunity. I believe that other political leaders should give them time. They have made lots of good promises and if they are able to fulfil them it will be good for Ghanaians, no doubt about that. Even the blind will be happy,” he said.

He called on the government to seek ideas from political opponents to build the country and desist from being partisan by consulting only its friends and cronies.