Tom Mawusi joins Volta Council of State race

Mr Mawusi comes to the competition with a strong public sector background with an 18-year stint with the Ghana Civil Service, and a rich and enviable private sector experience having worked in consultancy, manufacturing, mining and the banking industries for many years.

Twenty-one people are contesting for the position as a member of the Council of State for the Volta Region.

Strategic thinker

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Mawusi said the Volta Region needed a strategic thinker who would not only concern himself with the traditional role of a member of the Council of State, but who would be able to identify investment opportunities and lobby relevant others inside and outside the region for its development.

He said his broad public sector experience, especially in the civil service, had exposed him to a better understanding of how the government machinery worked, while his vast private sector background would assist him to network with interest groups for the development of the region.