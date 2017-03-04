There is only one united NDC party — Koku Anyidoho

A deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho, has insisted that there is only one united NDC party at any point in time.

“The loyalty is to the leader of the party. In times past, the loyalty was to JJ, Mills, Mahama and now Mr Kofi Porturphy, the National Chairman of the party,” he stated.

In an interview with Mr Anyidoho, he noted that; “When people refuse to accept that leadership shifts and they continue to remain static, they atrophy.

According to him, only leadership changed, hence it is critical that when leadership changes, one pledges allegiance to the new leaders.

Leadership position

Those in leadership positions, Mr Anyidoho said, should know that leadership was not for life; and that when leadership shifted to another person, they should accept it gracefully.

“They must not only accept it but must also accept the fact that the loyalty will be transferred to whoever assumes the seat of leadership,” he stated.

In the view of Mr Anyidoho, the party would always continue to respect its former leaders and thank them for their contribution, but cautioned that at all times, ultimate loyalty would go to whoever was in the driver’s seat.

He said in line with showing respect to the party’s former leaders, the NDC, in the last congress of 2014, amended the party’s constitution such that all former leaders of the party who were alive automatically became members of the Council of Elders.

That, he said, would enable the party to continue to benefit from their rich experience and knowledge.

Dr Botchway Committee

Commenting on the Dr Kwesi Botchway Committee tasked with finding out why the NDC lost the 2016 polls, he said the committee was busy working and had already visited three regions, including Volta and Ashanti regions, to meet regional executives and members of Parliament (MPs) before moving to the constituencies.

“The feedback is encouraging and the committee is not being bias and discriminatory, allowing all views and voices to be heard,” he noted.

“For us at the National Secretariat,” Mr Anyidoho said, “We are quite comfortable that the work of the committee is getting better every day and the rationale is being achieved and not defeated.”

He said the rationale for setting up the committee was for the NDC to build consensus as it moved forward.

He, therefore, gave the assurance that there would be no attempt to stop the voices of the people from being heard.

Cash strapped

On media reports that the NDC was cash strapped, Mr Anyidoho dismissed the report, saying; “We are not cash strapped. Obviously we need money to run the party and the secretariat, pay utility bills, as well as send money to the regional and constituency branches. So we fall on party members to contribute, which is standard worldwide practice.”

He said the whole idea of having a database of party supporters and giving them ID cards was to get members to contribute towards the party’s well-being, so there was nothing wrong with falling on members and seeking legitimately from them resources of funding their activities.