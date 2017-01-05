Thank you for the opportunity to serve – Prez Mahama

“It has been a rare honour and a privilege for me to serve my country in the highest office as President. It has been a worthwhile journey and let me cease the opportunity to thank God for His Grace and to the good people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve you.”

These where the introductory words of President John Dramani Mahama as he addressed Parliament on the State of the Nation on Thursday morning as part of processes to end his tenure and that of the sixth Parliament of Ghana.

“May I also respectively thank my Vice President, Mr Speaker, Her Ladyship the Chief Justice and Honourable Members of this House [Parliament] for the cooperation and solidarity I have enjoyed during my tenure as President,” he said.

The purpose of the State of Nation address as stipulated in the constitution is to let the people of Ghana know where the country stands, as the baton of leadership pass from one leader to another, where the country was in so far as nation building was concerned and how the country was faring as compared to other nations in Africa and the world.

He said the world has increasingly become very complex one and unpredictable as majority of economies as sailing against strong winds with a resultant effect on commodities.

President Mahama despite all these Ghana’s economy was still the second best in Africa with US$39million GDP.