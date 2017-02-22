Support President Akufo-Addo to implement policies — MP

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Madam Hawa Akua Koomson, has urged Ghanaians to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to effectively implement all policies of his administration.

She said Ghanaians should cooperate and believe that President Akufo-Addo would be able to do all that he promised during his campaign, especially policies concerning women and the youth.

At a victory party held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dotties Fun Club at Kantamanto last Sunday, the MP said “the unemployment problem affecting the youth has become a security threat and we believe the President will tackle it.”

Job opportunities

Madam Koomson said the NPP administration would create job opportunities for the youth and women in the country, adding, “We need you to be patient and pray for the ruling party because the President has the vision to effectively rule the country and move Ghana forward.”

Free SHS

For her part, the founder of the fun club, Madam Dorothy Obiriwaa Kwakye, said the new administration would bring about a stable economy that would improve the living condition of Ghanaians.

She expressed relief at the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy from September this year, adding that “it will relieve parents of the stress of paying their children’s school fees.”

“I know Nana Akufo-Addo will do it and we know the free SHS is coming on in September, so need to be patient with him,” she said.

The Chairman of the NPP Dotties Club, Mr Enoch Akumfi-Ameya, cautioned the youth to shun electoral-violence and encouraged them to work together to move Ghana forward.

“Instead of fighting ourselves, we should channel that into making Ghana great,” he advised.

Background

The NPP Dotties Club, Kantamanto, was founded in 1992 and it was for the promotion of the NPP agenda, creating awareness and influencing people to support the NPP party.