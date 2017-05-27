Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has voted massively to confirm Mrs Margaret Darko as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE). All the 40 members present at the meeting voted to confirm her appointment, representing 100 per cent.

Out of 44 assembly members, two were absent while two are deceased.

Mrs Margaret Darko is the Eastern Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a government appointee and a former Women Organiser of the Suhum Constituency.

Acceptance speech

Addressing the gathering after her confirmation, Mrs Darko thanked the assembly members for the confidence reposed in her and thanked all who in diverse ways supported her to achieve that feat.

She promised to contribute her quota to the development of the municipality and urged all the people to come together for the development of the area.

She assured the assembly members of her support towards their activities and called on them to have confidence in her to enable her to discharge her duties effectively and efficiently.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, in his speech, said the confirmation of the MCE would ensure the rapid development of the municipality.

He urged the MCE to cooperate with the assembly members in the discharge of her duties.