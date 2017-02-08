Sudan commends Ghana’s democracy

The Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Babikir Elsiddig Mohamed Elamin, has commended Ghana as a model of democracy and stability in Africa.

At a ceremony to mark the 61st independence day of Sudan and how Sudan fared in 2016 in attaining lasting and universal political stability, the veteran diplomat praised Ghana by saying “once again Ghana has shined as a model of democracy, peace and political stability, marked by the smooth transition of power. This great nation has made all Africans very proud.”

Mr Babikir used the opportunity to echo the heartfelt congratulations and best wishes that President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir expressed in his message to his counterpart. Nana Akufo-Addo, his government and the brotherly Ghanaian people.

He stressed the importance of building on the fraternal and historical ties between Sudan and Ghana to further enhance and expand bilateral cooperation in all fields within the framework of pan-Africanism and shared commitment to international peace, democracy and justice.

He thanked Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Regional Integration for being elected to the post of deputy chairperson of the AU Commission in the person of Ambassador Kwesi Quartey who he described as a seasoned and capable diplomat.