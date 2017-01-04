Strive to be honest - Rev. Liwangol

The Head Pastor of the Evangelical Church of Ghana (ECG), Reverend Maxwell K.K. Liwangol, has charged persons entrusted with public resources to be prudent and resist the temptation to be dishonest.

According to Rev. Liwangol, what the country needed in order to develop was a crop of leaders who were disciplined in their actions and were ready to render a proper account of their stewardship.

"We can have all the resources one can think about in this world, but if those placed in charge of managing those resources on behalf of the masses are not careful in their actions, the country will definitely lack in the midst of plenty," he added.

Christmas service

Rev. Liwangol was preaching on the occasion of Christmas.

The congregation, many of who were clad in white outfits, sang and danced to glorify God for his mercies throughout the year and for the gift of his only Son, Jesus.

Diligence

He prayed that the resources of the country, including natural resources such as riches and abilities deposited in the people, would be put to good use for the benefit of the country.

"God gave everyone some resource, be it money or knowledge, according to our ability. Our challenge we face is about how we put these to good use," he said.

The theme for the sermon was; "Ability and Character” and was based on the biblical scripture from Mathew 25:14-30.

According to Rev. Liwangol, the country needed dedicated citizens with a blend of knowledge and strong moral character, stressing that it was important for those who had access to public resources to put them to good use.

Expectations

Touching on expectations for the coming year, he said he was hopeful that the coming year would present opportunities for people to improve themselves in all aspect of their lives.