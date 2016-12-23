Stay at post until you hand over. V/R Minister directs MMDCEs

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Volta Region have been directed to remain at post after the inauguration of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his NPP government on January 7, 2017.

The Volta Regional Minister, Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, who gave the directive at the meeting of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in Ho last Tuesday, said all 25 MMDCEs were expected to perform their duties until they hand over to their successors appointed by the new government.

That, she noted, would ensure the continuous running of the assemblies, while the new government took time to nominate persons to fill the appointing positions in the assemblies.

She said: “After January 7, the new president is going to appoint ministers, district and municipal chief executives. This might take two to three months and not until people are nominated and confirmed, our municipal and district chief executives are supposed to be at post and work as usual, and not until I also hand over my position, I still remain the Volta Regional Minister.”

Madam Ntoso, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West, also cautioned the staff of the assemblies to comport themselves and cooperate with the MMDCEs to ensure a smooth running of the assemblies during the transition period.

“Let me warn technocrats who are working under the chief executives to cooperate with them. We don’t want to hear that people are refusing to sign documents because they think that a new government is in power. If you do that then you have yourselves to blame, because the NDC guys are more than the NPP guys in this region, so please comport yourselves as we did in 2009,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the regional minister has asked the chiefs and people of the Volta Region to extend their support and cooperation to her successor just as they did for her administration under the President Mahama-led NDC government, to ensure the forward march of the region.