Speaker threatens to suspend parliament over Finance Minister heckling

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye Thursday threatened to suspend the house sitting to hear the 2017 Budget presentation by the Finance Minister.

That warning was necessitated by a rancorous banter between the majority and minority sides as Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta dished out pleasantries either welcomed by the majority or reviled by the minority.

Soon after announcing his mission in Parliament, to wit: he had come to present an abridged version of the maiden Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the year ending 31st December, 2017 on the authority of the president and in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution, Ken Ofori-Atta proceded to thank Parliament for approving his nomination for the Finance portfolio.

“Mr. Speaker, I also stand here humbled by the President’s courage and confidence to elevate me to this very weighty and high office of Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana.”

The ensuing giggling from the floor was more than deafening, causing the minister to repeat “of the Republic of Ghana” before the Speaker stepped in with “Order! Order!” as the minister tried to retrace his delivery with “I thank you, I thank you.”

“Of the Republic of Ghana”, he continued, “a nation of manifest niche for greatness, a nation with very high expectation of President Akufo-Addo’s government, a nation that is 60 years old, remains a diamant de roche and therefore needs more than a shine.

