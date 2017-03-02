See the MPs who flouted the 'no placard' directive (photos)

The move, which was undertaken mainly by the Minority especially first time MPs represented a breach of the regulations over the use of placards in the House.

Some Members of Parliament on Thursday defied their leadership and carried placards during the presentation of the 2017 budget statement and government policy despite a ban by the leadership of the house.

The Leadership in banning the use of placards argued that the development casts the image of the legislature in a bad light.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for instance reprimanded the minority for their behavior during the president’s state of the nation address last week.

The Minority leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu in supporting the proposal, called on the majority to conduct themselves well in future given that that side of the House started singing during the state of the nation address by the President.

However, MPs on the minority side could not hold themselves to the commitment as they flashed placards with the inscription “419 budget”, indicative of their disappointment in the presentation by Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.