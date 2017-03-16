He said there was no reason for the region to be poor, given the calibre of wealthy people who hailed from there, and named Mr Sam Jonah, a business magnate, and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Ken Agyepong, as people from the region who could help impact the lives of the people.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister designate, Mr Thomas Adjei-Baffoe, has proposed a stakeholders’ meeting of recognised sons and daughters of the region to brainstorm on bringing to end the negative tag on the region as the fourth poorest in the country.

Poverty alleviation

Mr Adjei-Baffoe, who made the proposal when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP) yesterday, assured the committee of his commitment to co-operate and work with the Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, to ensure that the region won back its past glory.

He told the committee that a stakeholders’ meeting to help address the falling standards of education and rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the region was equally the best way towards arresting those challenges.

Asked what he would do to promote the tourism potential of the region, Mr Adjei-Baffoe talked about ensuring that the Regional Coordinating Council got the Central Regional Development Corporation (CEDECOM) working to harness the tourism potential of the region.

Volta Region

When Mr Maxwell Qophy Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister designate, took his turn, he said the idea for the proposed region to be created out of the region came from the people of the region through the chiefs.

He said the current administration was committed to delivering on its campaign promises and said the siting of a Kente factory in the region was appropriate and in line with the one district, one factory policy.

Mr Blagogee spoke about the need to run sensitisation programmes on teenage pregnancy in the region and also bring on board stakeholders to discuss the issue and help bring it under control.

The nominee was upbeat that the eastern corridor road would be constructed and assured the committee that if given the nod, he would keep reminding the minister about the project until it was done.

Eastern Region

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister designate, Mr Joseph Tetteh, said he would work to protect water bodies in the region and work with the regional minister to possibly liaise with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to combat illegal mining in the region.

Mr Tetteh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Manya Krobo, mentioned tourism, farming and culture as the three selling points of the region and promised to promote them.

Brong Ahafo Region

Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate, expressed his support for the substantive regional minister, saying that they would work as a team to improve the lot of the people of the region.

The nominee, who is the MP for Asunafo North, said he would collaborate with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to roll out a campaign on the effects on bush fires.