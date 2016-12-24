SDA congratulates Akufo-Addo

The Mid-Central Ghana Conference (MIGC) of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the Ashanti Region has sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The message read, "The church believes in the tenets of liberal democracy and would pause to say thumbs up to proceedings of the just-ended 7th presidential election that has given birth to victory for you and the NPP fraternity."

It said though political opponents of Nana Akufo-Addo had drawn "swords and shield" to embroil him in political battle, his composure and magnanimity had helped make the 2016 Election more peaceful; placing Ghana at a height in the comity of nations in the practice of her young democracy.

"The Seventh-Day Adventist community is grateful to God for the peaceful election so far and it cannot enjoy this atmosphere without commending you, the NPP and all other political parties for this feat.”

"The church is of the firm belief that God is particular about victory, recalling in biblical circles how He led the people of Israel and some Bible characters to victory. “On this premise, the MIGC on behalf of the church would also applaud the entire Ghanaian electorate for voting to repose confidence in you," the letter stated.

It commended some NPP frontline members, including a former Member of Parliament for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo and Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, for joining forces with Nana Akufo-Addo to attain victory for the NPP.

It also commended the Electoral Commission (EC), the media, international observers and all other stakeholders who helped make the conduct of the election more credible.

The MIGC, however, expressed the wish that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP would work on their campaign promises in order to deliver to the good people of Ghana.

Congratulatory message to Okyem Aboagye

In a related development, the SDA Church, Bantama, has congratulated the Member of Parliament-elect for the Bantama Constituency, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

The statement jointly signed by the church Pastor, Mr Alexander Marfoh, and the church Clerk, Mr Kwabena Asare Kwaah, said: "As the church of God, we believe in the present political dispensation of our dear country and, therefore, would do everything within our reach to help promote, project and protect the peaceful democracy in our country."

It further read: "Albeit your political opponents trying to derail your composure and positive attitude towards the 2016 electoral process, you were able to commit yourself to the high standards of discipline.”