SDA Conference congratulates President

The Southern Ghana Union Conference (SCGC) of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ghana has extended congratulatory messages to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his election to the highest office of the land.

In a statement signed by the Communication Directors of the conference, Pastor Fred Agyei-Baah and Mrs Solace Asafo-Hlordzi, the church assured the government of its prayers, support and best wishes.

“The Adventist Church assures you and your government of its prayers, support and best wishes as you take up the responsibility of administering the affairs of our dear nation,” the statement said.

The church also commended Ghanaians for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election.

It further acknowledged and appreciated the Electoral Commission, the media, the security agencies and all political parties for the level of decorum that characterised the election and the processes leading to it.

Commendation

“The Adventist Church takes this opportunity to also thank former President John Dramani Mahama for exhibiting good statesmanship by conceding defeat and assuring the nation of a peaceful transition. We wish him, his family and the National Democratic Congress party God’s guidance and blessing in all their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Adventist MPs

The body on behalf of the church, congratulated all Members of Parliament and its members, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, MP for Bantama, and Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP for Ablekuma South, on their victory.

The statement assured the two of the church’s support for them at all times and advised that as legislators they should remain dutiful to the state as they waited upon the Lord.