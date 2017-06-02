Former President Jerry John Rawlings will climax this year's June 4 anniversary with a grand durbar in the Upper West Regional capital of Wa on Sunday June 4, 2017.

A statement issued by the June 4th Anniversary Planning committee said the leader of the June 4 uprising and Chairman of the AFRC, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings will be the keynote speaker at a grand durbar in Wa to climax activities marking the 38th anniversary of the uprising.