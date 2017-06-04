Former President Jerry John Rawlings has been enskinned as Bagrepie Naa by the kingmakers of Wa in the Upper West Region. The ceremony took place at the Wa Na’s palace when Mr Rawlings went to the region to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the 4 June 1979 uprising.

Paramount chief of the Guli Traditional Area, Naa Seidu Braimah, who spoke on behalf of his fellow kingmakers said: “We know what you have done for us. You created this Region from the then Upper Region when we had only three districts. You have since been with us. Even in times of crisis, you never turned your back on us and we think this is the only way to recognise your contribution to our development.”



Naa Seidu Braimah explained that Mr Rawlings title, “Bagrepie Naa” is a name given to a spiritual cave where the traditional council goes to seek solutions to their problems.

