Rawlings condemns NDC, NPP violence at Suhum

The former President said in a statement that reports of pre-election and post-election intimidation and violence have to be properly investigated by the police and the culprits brought to book.



“It is important that the police investigate the root cause of the violence and apprehend and prosecute all responsible. People should not be allowed to take the law into their hands in the name of politics,” the former President said.



According to the reports, supporters from both parties suffered injuries and are being treated at the Suhum Government Hospital.