He said the party he founded paid almost no heed to the principles of probity, accountability and transparency in the governance process leading to a poor showing at both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has chided the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for “abandoning the principles of the June 4 Revolution”, insisting that it was a major contributor to their electoral defeat at the 2016 general polls.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd in Wa on Sunday on the 38th anniversary of the June 4 Revolution that first brought him to the highest political office of the country, President Rawlings said the principles of the June 4 Revolution “have never been alien to mankind. They are no different from the most basic religious or human values.

“Probity, accountability and social justice would on any day liberate the overwhelming majority of our people from any bondage or difficulty they find themselves in.”

Restoring probity, accountability

The day was marked with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Revolutionary Square in Wa, where President Rawlings handed the lighting of the perpetual flame to the member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency, Mr Yiele Chiereh, and the president of the Upper West Queen mothers, Pognaa Agnes Azaa I.

Later at a separate durbar, speakers spoke on “restoring the values of probity, accountability and truth in contemporary governance”.

In attendance were some appointees and close pals of President Rawlings, namely Parliament’s second deputy speaker Alban Bagbin, former party general secretary Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor, former national chairman of the NDC, Dr Kwabena Adjei, former Attorney General, Dr Benjamin Kumbuor, one-time Communication Minister Ekow Spio Garbrah, minority leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, among many others.

There were also cadres of the revolution, which included young ones some of whom admitted they were not born at the time of the revolution.

President Rawlings, who said he was constrained in making controversial statements by the recent lynching of military officer Capt. Maxwell Mahama, said the entire society would be better served if the people returned to the values that restored justice and hope among the common people in 1979.

He promised to return to some very important national issues in the course of time.

Relevant values

Haruna Iddrisu said the values that President Rawlings and his peers held which translated into the June 4 Revolution remained relevant up to the present time, and praised the former head of state for championing the fate-defining action.

He said those values – which gave consideration to the condition of the poor, marginalised and deprived – were the driving factors behind the character of the NDC which distinguished the party from rivals.

He said it was those principles which pushed for the spread of national electrification, potable water and other infrastructure to even remote areas.