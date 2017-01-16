‘Rally behind Nana Akufo-Addo for betterment of Ghana’

The Nkosuohene of Atwima Akropong in the Ashanti Region, Nana Osei Bonsu Bempah, has called on Ghanaians to rally solidly behind the new administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in its efforts to transform the fortunes of the country.

He stressed that the building of a country demanded the contribution of all and sundry.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Nana Bempah said it was time for all to forgive and forget and ensure that anything they did would enhance the rapid development and the economic growth of the country.

He pleaded with the President to open up to all, irrespective of their political convictions, and tap into their experiences in the interest of national development.

He urged the ministers and other appointees of the President to work with zeal, humility and patriotism to enable the government to realise its objectives.

Nana Bempah, who is also the Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global School of Aviation Management, Kumasi, expressed optimism that the newly created ministries by the President could help bring rapid development and growth, adding that those assigned to implement the specific roles of the new ministries were people who had the ability to deliver.

He advised foot soldiers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be circumspect in anything they did in order not to create disaffection and intolerance for the party and the people.

He stressed that now that Nana Akufo-Addo had taken over the reins of government, he was there to serve all Ghanaians and it was, therefore, prudent for all to give him all the necessary support and encouragement to galvanise him to work for the betterment of their lives.