Public servants urged to serve country with integrity

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has urged Christians in public positions to serve the country conscientiously and selflessly, with integrity and the fear of God.

That, he said, would help ameliorate the menace of corruption and black magic often perceived to be associated with politics in the country and in Africa as a whole.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Accra last Tuesday, Rev. Fordjour, who is the Senior Pastor of Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), East Legon branch, indicated that regardless of the seemingly volatile nature of Ghanaian politics, manifesting the tenets of a true Christian in politics was possible.

He said although African politics in recent times had been perceived as characterised by corruption and the use of black magic (juju), he took pride in the election of God-fearing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the appointment of the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye.

The pastor legislator also cited the election of Rev. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as an example.

Mr Ntim Fordjour’s profile

Mr Fordjour, 30, succeeded Prof. Dominic Kwaku Fobih as the new MP for the Assin South Constituency.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Mines & Technology, Tarkwa and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana. He is currently a PhD Political Science student at the University of Ghana.

Mr Fordjour founded his first business at age 20, employing 120 skilled and semi-skilled staff at age 25 and is currently running 15 operating firms and delivering value-adding services across various sectors of the economy.

He has a multi-disciplinary background of Mineral Engineering, Human Resources Management and Economic Policy Management. With a successful management-level corporate experience in a blue-chip mining firm, he served as Human Resources Superintendent at age 24 with Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa Gold Mine.

After nearly a decade of dedicated service in VBCI as Church Administrator, Elder and Youth Pastor respectively, Mr Fordjour currently serves as Senior Pastor of VBCI - Higher Heights Sanctuary, East Legon, since 2014.