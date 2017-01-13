Professionals support Prez to implement vision

Professionals for Political Action (PPA), a group made up of various professionals, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his resounding victory during the December 7, 2016 presidential election and his successful investiture as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic.

“We have no doubt that the total dependency on the Supreme Being played a very key role in the unprecedented resounding victory chalked up during the December 7, 2016 election and the successful inauguration,” a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, and the Communication Director, Mr Bernard Asare, on behalf of the group said.

Run-up to election

It said as a professional group which was in consonance with the ardent desire of President Nana Akufo-Addo to save an otherwise rich country from sinking, “we undertook quite a number of activities which aimed at bringing together professionals from every corner of the country and to whip up interest in national politics which directly affects our daily professional duties.”

Listed professional activities such as mass health screening in parts of Accra, voluntary donations to various hospitals and above all massive door-to-door campaigns nationwide contributed to the electoral fortunes of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP.

Resolve to work hard

“Having contributed in various ways as professionals in the run-up to elections 2016, coupled with our desire to seeing your administration and that of successive NPP administrations succeed, we pledge to give our unflinching support to you in your administration,” the statement added.

The statement said the group would serve as a platform to gather accurate information regarding progressive development from every part of the country and see to the implementation of President Akufo-Addo’s vision for Ghana.