‘President urged to be father of all Ghanaians’

The Founder and General Overseer of the International Christian Charity and Missionary Centre (ICCMC), Rev. Daniel Himmans-Arday, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put the past behind him and strive to rule the country with love, justice and peace.

Speaking to the media on Nana Akufo-Addo’s assuption of office as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic, Rev. Himmans-Arday thanked God for his gracious mercy which led to a peaceful election on December 7, 2016.

Unity and peace

He, therefore, urged President Akufo-Addo to rely solely on God who has chosen him to rule Ghana.

“The Lord says: “Do not be afraid. I am with you. I am your God. Let nothing terrify you! I will make you strong and help you. I will protect you and save you”. Isaiah 41:10,” Rev. Himmans-Arday quoted the Bible as saying.

Rev. Himmans-Arday also urged Nana Akufo-Addo to be the father of all Ghanaians as he said during his installation on December 7 and allow, love justice, unity and peace to rule the people.

“Rely on God always and think of the welfare of the people. Monitor all the people you have appointed and charge them to be honest, humble and faithful. Depend on God always and place Ghana first in all your deliberations. As an astute politician, you must know that politics is an honest service to the people. Bury corruption once and for all and where there is disunity and hatred, endeavour to replace it with unity and reconciliation,” the founder and overseer of ICCMC stated, and asked the President to allow the Holy Spirit to guide and direct him always.

Monumental

He added that the task ahead was monumental but surmountable, saying, “If you obey the omnipotent God, He will give you wisdom and strength to transform Ghana as he did to David and Solomon in Israel.”

Earlier Rev. Himmans-Arday ordained Ishmael Deh, Christie Matthews, Joseph Owusu, Michael Nartey and Solomon Okorley as pastors in his church at New Ningo.

Preaching the sermon, Rev. Himmans-Arday urged the pastors to be obedient and faithful to their call. “Remember that it is the Lord who has called you to go out and proclaim the gospel. You must, therefore, follow all the instructions He has given. Don’t sit down and expect souls to be converted. The core word is Go. I entreat you to go to the market places, lorry stations, beaches and casinos to proclaim the gospel. Don’t be money minded or greedy. Don’t extort money from the people. Refrain from giving false prophesies and lead moral lives,” he said.

Rev. Himmans-Arday later donated 12 boxes of clinical gloves and two wheelchairs each to the New and Old Ningo polyclinics.

Mrs Lena Himmans-Arday also presented 83 boxes of new and old clothes to the Ningo Youth Association and some people in Prampram.