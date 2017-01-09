President’s inaugural speech lauded

Some Ghanaians have lauded the speech delivered by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at his inauguration at the Independence Square last Saturday.

They also commended the transition team for its performance during the transitional period and organisation of the inaugural ceremony of the President and his vice.

They expressed the hope that the President would deliver on the speech accordingly with the vigour and zeal that characterised his eloquent delivery.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, a journalist, Ernest Lartey, said “on the scale of 100 per cent, l will rate the transition team 80 per cent, because the coordination between the outgoing administration and the incoming administration was very cordial”.

He, however, explained that the alleged last-minute contracts that were awarded without the consent of the incoming President took a little sparkle away from the transition team.

Mr Lartey noted that he saw hope in the President’s speech and found it very inspiring.

“l see healing of hearts and unity, l also see the call for all hands on deck for our national development very appropriate,” he added.

“I think the only thing missing in the President's speech was specific timeliness for all his projects going forward,” Mr Lartey said.

Reaffirmation of promises

An administrator of the Rabito Hospital, Mr David K. Guun, said his expectations were met, but expected that all backlogged bills, including the Right to Information Bill, would be passed as soon as possible.

Mr Guun also stressed that the real separation of powers as well as proper checks and balances the President spoke about should be given meaning, with Parliament exercising its oversight responsibility as enshrined in the1992 Constitution.

“Parliament should begin to conduct more due diligence in approving contracts for the citizenry to have confidence in government spending. Again, Parliament should be more public friendly, open and accessible to people especially the youth,” he said.

A marketing consultant, Mr Maxwell Akomaning, stated that the speech of the President was perfect.

“He highlighted nation-building without increasing taxes, but rather improving the private sector and creating the enabling environment to attract investors,” he said.

He rated the transition team 85 per cent for the manner in which the inauguration was handled and their efforts to bring a number of heads of state from other African countries and international organisations to the ceremony.

Great work done

The District Manager of Olam Ghana Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Akuoko, commended the transition team for a good work done.

Mr Akuoku also described the President’s inaugural speech as great and well delivered.