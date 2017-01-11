Former President John Dramani Mahama has withdrawn his request to keep his official residence as part of his retirement package.

Mr Mahama in a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rescinded his interests in his current place of residence, No. 3 Prestige Link, Cantonments and his proposed office, No. 6, 3rd Avenue , Ridge, all in Accra.

He explained that the requests have threatened the relationships between the current New Patriotic Party government and his former government.

“It would appear that these requests threaten to mar the spirit of cooperation with which we as co-chairs of the joint transition team have managed the smooth transfer of power from my administration to yours. I believe that this controversy is absolutely not needed in these early days as the government settles into office," Mr Mahama wrote.

"I do recognise that these are facilities that are conventionally extended to presidents that leave office and I am also mindful of the approval by the Parliament of the republic of Ghana on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at its 22nd sitting of the third meeting of the 4th session.

In the letter which was copied to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Mr Mahama also accused some persons in government of creating the false impression that he requested to purchase the property.

“You would recall, Mr President that contrary to the erroneous impression created by some persons in government and the interpretation given to the former letter submitted on my behalf by Mr Julius Debrah, this was a follow-up to an agreement we had on my choice of accommodation and office. I had never requested to purchase the property; my request is, therefore, humbly withdrawn,” Mr Mahama added.

